CBSE Paper Leak: 3 arrested, 9 detained in Jharkhand

Three adults and nine minors were detained in Jharkhand and produced before Juvenile Justice Board in connection with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Paper Leaks on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Chatra, Jharkhand, said, "Three people have been arrested under provisions of IPC. Nine who are underage have been detained under Juvenile Act. Probe by our SIT is still underway."

An FIR was lodged in the Chatra Sadar Police station by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chatra which was a centre for CBSE board examination.

Meanwhile, the Congress has claimed that Satish Pandey, ABVP district coordinator is "one of the main culprits in the CBSE paper leak.

"If the only duty of ABVP is to play with student's lives as we have seen it in a couple of instances, the government must consider shutting it down," it tweeted.

Satish Pandey, ABVP District Coordinator has turned out to be a one of the main culprit in the #CBSEPaperLeak



If the only duty of ABVP is to play with student's lives as we have seen it in a couple of Instances, the Govt. Must consider shutting it down#ABVPleaksCBSEPaper pic.twitter.com/bhVkZRMwwf — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) March 31, 2018

The CBSE has announced a retest of the Maths paper for Class 10 students and Economics paper for Class 12 students in the wake of the papers leak.

