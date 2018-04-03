CBSE decides against conducting re-examination of class 10th Maths paper

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has decided that it would not hold re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics paper which was earlier cancelled over the suspicion that the paper was leaked. CBSE's class 12th Economics exam and class 10th Maths exam were earlier cancelled after it emerged that the question papers were leaked.

"Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR & Haryana," Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup said

On March 30, Swarup had said that the CBSE re-exam for the Class 12 economics paper will be held on 25 April but a decision on the CBSE re-exam for the Class 10 maths paper would be taken later.

The Mathematics exam of class 10th and Economics exam of class 12th were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively. There are roughly 14 lakh students who had appeared for Class 10 Mathematics examination.

An Indian Express report quoted a source from the CBSE as saying that 'after its assessment of a random sample of answer scripts showed no major departure from the performance of students in their internal assessment'. The source quoted by the Indian Express further said "there was no point putting all children through the trouble" of having to sit through the examination again "when the impact of the leak was not evident in the answer sheets".

The report further said that an official in this regard would be made shortly.

The CBSE drew major flak after it emerged that it had received a mail containing contents of the mathematics paper. The police and CBSE later confirmed that an e-mail was sent to the CBSE chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten question papers at 1.29 am on March 28, the day Maths exam.

CBSE countered this by saying that by the time the contents of the mail were verified, the exam had already begun across the country.

On March 31, another rumour had emerged that Class 12 Hindi (Elective) paper had leaked. The board, however, rubbished the rumours and requested that the question paper not be circulated as the news about the fake question paper can mislead students.

