  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE Exams 2020: Board Exams in riot-hit areas of North East Delhi from March 2

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday confirmed that the board examinations for Class 10, 12 will be held from March 2 through March 7. However, the apex education body added that it was prepared to make concessions for students from riot-hit north-east Delhi, who would not be able to attend the exams from Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "As per our ongoing consultations with Delhi Police, the Board exams can be held smoothly & safely now for those students who are in a position to appear for the examinations. The Board will hold examinations of both Class 10&12 in North-East Delhi from 2nd March as per schedule," CBSE said.

    "At the same time, considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March" it further added.

    The CBSE had postponed exams scheduled for February 26, 27, 28 and 29 in centres located in northeast Delhi.

    Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Directorate of Education announced closure of all schools in northeast Delhi till March 7.

    More CBSE News

    Read more about:

    cbse delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X