  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE examination fee hike for class 10, 12: HRD Minister

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The examination fee has been increased by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 'no profit no loss' principle, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

    "The Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII examination 2020 for all students on 'no profit no loss' principle," he told Rajya Sabha in response to a written question.

    CBSE examination fee hike for class 10, 12: HRD Minister
    Representational Image

    On Monday the Orissa high court directed the chairman of the CBSE in New Delhi to take a decision within four weeks on Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh (OAM)'s representation that sought a withdrawal of the hike in exam fee of students to appear in the Class X and XII board exam.

    More CBSE News

    Read more about:

    cbse examination

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue