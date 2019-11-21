CBSE examination fee hike for class 10, 12: HRD Minister

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 21: The examination fee has been increased by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 'no profit no loss' principle, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

"The Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII examination 2020 for all students on 'no profit no loss' principle," he told Rajya Sabha in response to a written question.

On Monday the Orissa high court directed the chairman of the CBSE in New Delhi to take a decision within four weeks on Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh (OAM)'s representation that sought a withdrawal of the hike in exam fee of students to appear in the Class X and XII board exam.