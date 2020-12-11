CBSE exam dates: Board warns against fake notice

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice to alert students, schools and teachers regarding a fake notice that mentions that the CBSE class 10 and 12 board and practical exam dates.

The board in the notice said that the circulated information is not correct. "It has come to the notice of the CBSE that on several Social Media Platforms and in News Papers dates/ months for starting of class X & XII Board's examinations and Practical Examinations are being circulated. As these circulated information is not correct, hence, creating panic amongst the students, students and parents," Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations said.

"CBSE is well aware about the condition of the students and parents in the time of pandemic and therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through the Board's website," the Board also said. For any official information follow the portal of the CBSE, cbse.nic.in.