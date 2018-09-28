  • search

CBSE Exam 2019 dates: Check for Class 10, 12

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 28: The CBSE exam 2019 dates are out. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the 2019 10th and 12th in February this year. Earlier, the board said that examinations for all the core academic subjects such as languages, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, geography, economics, business studies, accountancy and economics, among others, will continue to be held in March.

    Representational Image

    Board exams for vocational subjects of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducted in the second half of February. The CBSE, on Wednesday, announced that it has decided to hold exams for skill education (vocational) and related subjects in the second half of February for the ensuing board exams of Classes 10 and 12 to be held in 2019.

    The decision has been taken after Delhi University directed the board to ensure declaration of results including results of re-evaluation, taking into account cut-off dates for admission to colleges. After that order, the HRD ministry had directed CBSE to consult colleges for the same.

    There are 40 skill education subjects being offered in class 12 and 15 in class 10. There are also other subjects such as typography and computer applications (English), web applications, graphics, office communication, etc, where there are very few students, a notification by the Board said.

    CBSE officials said, "This slight advancement of date sheet of the board will facilitate slightly earlier declaration of both - the main results and the re-evaluation results - as compared to earlier years. In class 12, the only compulsory subject is languages, while in class 10, the compulsory subjects are languages, mathematics, science and social sciences. The students are free to choose any combination of subjects in addition to the mandatory subjects as per scheme of studies."

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 6:28 [IST]
