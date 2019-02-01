  • search
    CBSE Exam 2019 dates: Admit card now available

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The CBSE Exam 2019 is scheduled to start this month and the admit cards for the same have been released. The admit cards are available for download on the official website.

    The respective schools affiliated to the CBSE can log into their respective accounts and download the admit cards and distribute it to the students. The board exams for Class 12 are due to start on February 15 and for Class 10 it is on February 21.

    The students should reach the allotted exam centre before 10 am. No entry will be allowed after 10.10 am. Students should carry their school identification cards and the admit card to the exam hall.

    cbse examination admit card

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
