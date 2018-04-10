CBSE to conduct re-examination in Punjab on April 27

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will conduct the re-examination of papers, which could not be held on April 2 in Punjab, on April 27. Class 10th French, Sanskrit and Urdu Course-B and class 12 Gujarati, Nepali, Kashmiri, Hindi- Elective and Core exams were scheduled to be held on April 2, but could not be held due to Bharat Bandh.

CBSE had said that the board conducted Class 12th and 10th exams smoothly on April 2 as per schedule across the country despite the call for Bharat Bandh.

On April 2, barring Punjab, approximately 6.2 Lakh students of class 10 and 12 appeared in various exams for various subjects including Hindi, Gujarati, Nepali, Kashmiri (of Class 10), Sanskrit, French and Urdu (of Class 10).

In few instances, at some centres in the country, the exam was delayed by a few minutes to half an hour due to the bandh. However, the students were facilitated to reach the exam centres and also given additional time to complete the exam without any Inconvenience or anxiety, as per standard procedures.

The decision to postpone the examinations in Punjab came at the request of Director General, School Education of Punjab Government. The state government had also taken a decision to keep all schools shut on that day.

Bharat Bandh' on April 2 was called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

