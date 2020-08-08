CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: Board says cancellation will impact students’ future

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 will be held. The board says that cancelling papers will adversely impact the future of the students.

The board said that it is not possible to cancel the exams as it would affect the future of the students.

Several students had requested the board to cancel the exams due to the pandemic. The board said that all forms of precautions will be taken to conduct the exams.

The Home Ministry too had granted exemption to the education ministry to open educational institutions to hold exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams will held following the Standard Operating Procedure set by the MHA. Some exams had to be postponed and later cancelled due to the pandemic. Those who wish to sit for the cancelled papers again will be able to do so. You can read the notice here http://cbse.nic.in