    CBSE Compartment Exam Results 2020 declared: How to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: The CBSE Compartment Exam Results 2020 has been declared.Around 87,000 students from class 12 appeared for the compartment exams this year.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The CBSE Senior School Certificate or Class 12 Compartment Examination 2020 results can be checked by visiting the official website of CBSE.

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020: How to check

    1 Go to the official website for CBSE results at cbseresults.nic.in

    2 Click on "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2020-Compartment"

    3. Provde your credentials and login

    4. The result will be displayed on the screen

    Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 17:17 [IST]
