CBSE class X: Major relief as pass percentage comes down

For Class X students of CBSE, there would be no mandatory requirement of separately securing a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the five subjects in order to be declared passed.

The last-minute decision would come as a major relief for the CBSE's class X students. The relaxation was granted for this year's class X board examinations only in view of the students of the 2017-18 batch who are appearing in the board examination for the first time. The examination is scheduled to begin from March 5.

Anita Karwal, the chairperson of CBSE explained that the students would need to secure 33 per cent overall in the subjects to be able to pass that subject (School-based and board exam taken together).

As a "one-time measure," the class X students to be taking board examinations this year are also exempted from mandatory separate pass criteria norms in additional subjects, provided these subjects comprises of internal assessment of 20 marks and the board examinations of 80 marks, she added.

OneIndia News

