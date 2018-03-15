CBSE Exam 2018: Class 12th Accountancy paper not leaked; FIR being lodged, says Board

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is conducting Class 10 and 12 examinations, on Thursday confirmed that class 12th Accountancy paper has not been leaked which.

Confirming that Class XII Accountancy paper has not been leaked, Board said there has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres.

''During process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through whatsapp and social media to disturb sanctity of examinations. CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities. FIR is being lodged,'' said CBSE.

Earlier it was reported that CBSE official source said that board's top panel is conducting a meeting over the same.

Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE.

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 15, 2018

Deputy Delhi chief minister Manish Sisodia taking to Twitter said,''Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate & lodge a complaint. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to the negligence of CBSE.''

Purported copies of the paper were also doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Thursday morning. The same set of paper was received by the minister and was cross-checked.

CBSE is trying to find out whether the paper was leaked or it's a case of cheating. "It is impossible for a student to leak a board paper without being in connivance with some insider as Board papers are kept with utmost security and top officials and teachers are only aware about it," a source in the Central Board of Secondary Education said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), held the board exam for Accountancy on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

For Commerce stream students, this will be the second paper after Business Studies, which was conducted on March 9.

Earlier, the CBSE on Wednesday had directed examination centres to ensure safe delivery of answer books to its headquarters after an official of a private school in the national capital was found carrying answer sheets of Class XII chemistry exam in Delhi Metro.

The board, however, clarified that secrecy of the answer books in the particular case has not been compromised with and the sanctity of examination has been maintained.

"The board has issued detailed guidelines to centre superintendents, which includes safe delivery of answer books. They have been asked to personally ensure that such instances are not repeated," a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

