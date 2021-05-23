CBSE Class 12 Exams: Majority states in favour of exams, final datesheet by June 1

Will CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled? Rajnath Singh to hold crucial meet at 11.30 am tomorrow

New Delhi, May 23: A majority of states were in favor of holding CBSE class 12 board exams during the crucial meet chaired by Rajnath Singh on conducting exams amid second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra government suggested that "non-examination route" for Class 12 students should be actively examined while Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government is not in favour of the options being explored by CBSE to conduct the exams and going ahead with the process without vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake.

The Tamil Nadu government proposed conducting the exams after COVID-19 situation subsides in the state.

"Like other states, Tamil Nadu also wanted to conduct the Class 12 board exams as it plays an important role in deciding students career," school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters after meeting.

Karnataka state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said it's important to conduct class 12 exams in the interest of students.

Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the exams can either be conducted after the situation improves or can be cut short.

"State is also busy in preparation for ensuing cyclones, we will take a decision soon," he said.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that during the difficult times, safety and security of students and teachers must be the priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard. The minister suggested conducting exams of only three elective subjects.

Mamata Banerjee led government in Bengal is likely to take a call on the same by next week.

There is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an "informed, collaborative" decision will be taken by June 1, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the crucial meeting which was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories.

A large section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of board exams. The hashtag "cancelboardexams" also trended on Twitter as the meeting was underway.

