    CBSE class 12 exam: Girls outshine boys, Thiruvananthapuram pass percentage 98.20

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 2: Girls outshone boys in the CBSE class 12 examination, the results of which were declared on Thursday way ahead of schedule, with Thiruvananthapuram region recording the highest pass percentage.

    "Girls have a pass percentage of 88.70 which is 9 percentage points more than that of boys' 79.40 per cent. Transgenders have a pass percentage of 83.3 percent," a senior board officials said.

    Hansika Shukla, CBSE class 12th topper, poses for a photograph with her mother after the results were declared

    The board's Thiruvananthapuram region has the highest pass percentage at 98.20 followed by Chennai at 92.93 per cent and then Delhi at 91.87 per cent. The pass percentage in Delhi has improved from last year's 89 percent.

    Foreign schools affiliated to CBSE have also improved their pass percentage from 94.94 to 95.43 percent. The CBSE's class 12 examination began on February 16, earlier than previous years.

    The results, which is usually announced by the third week of May, is also being announced earlier than scheduled, the official explained. A total 12.05 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination and an increase of 0.39 per cent in the pass percentage has been registered.

    PTI

