    CBSE Class 12 2020 results declared, Here's how to check marksheet

    New Delhi, July 13: The CBSE Class 12 result 2020 has been declared. The results declared is now available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Girls have outshone boys in CBSE class 12 examination, with a record of 5.96 per cent higher pass percentage than boys. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) official to ANI said that this year the Board will not announce the merit list of Class 12.

      Students will be able to check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps.

      The results declared is now available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

      Some of the apps include, Microsoft SMS organiser app, DigiLocker, Umang app and Digiresults app. Students must have a smartphone and an active internet connection to check their scores online.

      CBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check result

      • Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in
      • Click on the link for result 2020
      • Key in the details as required on the login page that opens
      • Submit
      • The result will be displayed on the screen
      • Download the result and take a print out of the same

