    CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released at 5 PM today: HRD Ministry

    New Delhi, May 16: Datesheets for CBSE Board examinations for Class 10th and 12th will be released at 5 PM on today, Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal informed today.

    Pokhriyal posted a tweet earlier today informing about the datesheets.

    The tweet read, "Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details...".

    Earlier on May 8, the Minister had announced that the exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

    Also, a fake news claiming to be the date sheet for class 10th and 12th has been circulated.

    It is advisable not to pay attention to the circulated date sheet as HRD ministry will be releasing the date sheet at 5 pm today.

    cbse

    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
