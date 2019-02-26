CBSE Class 10 result 2019 likely by May 10; Check details

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Results is expected to be released by May 10. Once declared students can check their scores on the official websites of the board. They must keep their roll number, school number and date of birth handy before the results are declared.

The board had earlier this month issued a notification stating that results for both class 10 and 12 would be declared early this year. Results for both grades are usually announced in the third week of May.

This year, 43,411 students from Uttarakhand are appearing for class 10 board examinations and 38,795 for class 12 board examinations across 156 centres.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: How to check

In order to check the results, the candidates need to follow the steps listed below:

Go to the official website www.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link, 'CBSE Class 10 Results'

Enter the roll number

After submitting the same, the results will appear on the screen.

Take a printout