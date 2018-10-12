CBSE Class 10 pass mark criteria changed, check here

New Delhi, Oct 12: The CBSE Class 10 pass mark criteria has been changed. A candidate will have to secure overall 33% (both internal assessment and Board examination taken together) in the subjects to be eligible to pass that subject.

In last Board exams, the result was computed in each subject taking into account combined marks obtained in internal assessment and Board exam and those who secured 33% marks was declared pass in that subject.

"In case of a candidate being absent in Practical/Internal assessment, the marks were treated as 0(zero) and result was computed accordingly. It has now been decided to extend the same passing criteria henceforth for the students of Secondary classes i.e. candidates appearing for Class X examination in 2019 onwards will have to secure overall 33% (both taken together) in the subjects to be eligible to pass that subject," said a circular from CBSE.

Earlier, in case of a subject involving practical work a candidate must obtain 33% marks in theory and 33% marks in practical separately in addition to 33% marks in aggregate in order to qualify in that subject.