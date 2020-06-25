CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, assessment scheme for Class 12 students

New Delhi, June 25: The CBSE Class 10 exams have been cancelled, the Supreme Court has been informed. While the Class 12 exams also stand cancelled, an option has been given to either sit in the exams at a later date or accept the scores on the basis of the last three internal assessments.

The Supreme Court has asked the CBSE to detail the assessment scheme in its notification on Class 10 and 12 exams. The Solicitor General told the court that the notification will be out latest by tomorrow.

The parents pleaded before the SC to have the CBSE declare the assessment results by the end of the month. They told the court that the entrance exams are lined up.

The court then told the CBSE to specifically mention in its notification when the assessment results will be declared. The court however said that it cannot direct and the CBSE has to take a call on the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that for Class 12, students can opt for an assessment scheme to be notified by the CBSE or they can opt to appear in the exams when the conditions become conducive.

Earlier, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu conveyed their inability to conduct the CBSE exams. The court asked, 'So exams for other courses will have to be rescheduled. There has to be a clarity in the notification.'

The court also sought to know from Mehta as to when the atmosphere would be conducive for the Class 12 exams. Who will decide on this? Will it be the Centre or the State, the court also asked. To this, the SG said that the Centre would take a call on the same.

Meanwhile, the ICSE has also cancelled its board exams. It has decided to follow the CBSE pattern of grading students on the basis of internal assessments.