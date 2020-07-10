CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020: Board tells students to download DigiLocker app to access marksheet

New Delhi, July 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun to advise the students of Class 10 and Class 12 to download the DigiLocker app on their phones to access their marksheets.

With the help of DigiLocker app, the students who are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations results can access their marksheet as soon as the results are declared.

According to reports, the board has sent a direct link to the students to download the app. Also, those who do not wish to download the app on their phones, they can login to the DigiLocker online on digilocker.gov.in.

"Dear Student, your DigiLocker account has been created by CBSE. Please install DigiLocker app from https://getapp.digilocker.gov.in to access your digital CBSE marksheet/certificate. To login, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter last 6 digits of roll number as security pin," reads the SMS that has been sent to students.

Meanwhile, there are other reports that claims that the CBSE has already created default accounts for students on DigiLocker. To access their accounts, students will have to register on the app using their registered mobile number.

As for the students of Class 12, CBSE will be issuing separate marksheets and passing certificates.

How to use the app on your smartphone:

a. Go to PlayStore or App store on your smartphone

b. Search and download DigiLocker app

c. To login, use the mobile number registered with CBSE.

d. You will receive an OTP to login to your DigiLocker account

e. Enter a six digit security pin, which is the last six digits of your CBSE board exam 2020 roll number

f. Download is complete. You will now be able to check and download your CBSE digital mark sheet.