CBSE Class 10, 12 2021 date sheet to be announced on Feb 2

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2021 will be released on February 2, Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The education minister made the announced during a live interaction with the Presidents and Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya Schools today. He also informed that the CBSE will digitalise the 45 year records of the students.

In December the minister had announced the CBSE board exam dates and said that the same would begin on May 4 and will continue till June 10 2021.

The board exams were deferred due to the ongoing pandemic. The exams are usually held in March, but are now being held in May.

The schools were allowed to conduct the practical exams on their own for Classes 10 and 12 from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the practical papers. The exams will be held in pen and paper mode and the students would be required to visit the designated exam centres for the exams.