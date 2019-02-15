CBSE Class 10 12 2019 results date: Instruction to be followed in exam hall

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: The CBSE Class 10 12 2019 results will be declared early this year. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared early as the exams had been preponed to February from March. The board in its list of instructions has said that they aim to bring out the results one week earlier when compared to the previous year. This would mean that the results would most likely be released either in the third or fourth week of May.

The board has also said that students will need to wear their school uniform for the exams. Those candidates wearing casual clothes will not be allowed into the exam hall and this decision has been taken for security reasons the board has also said.

CBSE Class 12 exam: Instructions to follow:

This year, there will be 33 per cent more internal choices. CBSE said in its official release that it will also give special consideration to creative answers.

Candidates need to report to the exam centres before 10 am on the exam days

Parents/guardians or any person accompanying the candidate will not be allowed to enter the premises of the exam centre.

Candidates need to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam hall without which no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates will be divided into a batch of 24 students in a class during the exam. Students need to know their seats and should not move without instructions.

No one can carry question paper in the exam hall.