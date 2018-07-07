  • search

CBSE Board Result 2018: Check revised results now

    New Delhi, July 7: The CBSE Board result 2018 for students of class 10, 12 whose results were revised has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
    CBSE will be conducting the compartment exam in July. The result for Compartment exam will be released some time in August.

    CBSE Board Result 2018: Check revised results now

    This year 1.86 lakh class 10 students got compartment when their result was released. Among class 12 students 91818 students got compartment.

    The application for compartment exam began in June. Only those candidates who submitted their forms online will be eligible to sit in the compartment exam. More details regarding the CBSE result 2018 are available on the official website.

    How to check Revised CBSE Board Exam Result 2018:

    • Go to www.cbse.nic.in
    • Click on the revised result link for class 10/ class 12 on the home page.
    • Enter required details
    • View result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 7:52 [IST]
