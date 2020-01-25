  • search
    CBSE Board Exams 2020: Beware of 'mischievous' elements against spreading rumours

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned "mischievous" elements against spreading rumours about the upcoming board exams and has advised students and parents to not panic.

    "It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumors by hosting fake videos and messages on news platforms and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public.

    "The mischievous elements involved in such activities are hereby warned and advised to restrain themselves from such unlawful activities of spreading rumours. In case, any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of law will be taken by the CBSE," board Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in an advisory.

    The board also appealed to the public to cooperate with it for the smooth conduct of exams and not to participate in spreading rumours and not to believe baseless information, he added.

    The CBSE Class XII Board exams will be held from February 15 and conclude on March 30, while the Class X Board exams will be held from February 15 to March 20.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
