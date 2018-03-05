CBSE Board Exam today: Last minute tips

The CBSE boards 2018 will be held from today. Here are some important tips for students taking the class 10, 12 board exams. The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4.

A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students will be appearing. As compared to last year, less number of candidates will be appearing for class 10 exams, but more would be appearing for class 12.

Important tips:

Admit card: Make sure you carry your admit card.

Stationary: Make sure that you have carried required stationary.

Time: Leave home at least an hour before the exams begin.

Venue: Check out the address of the examination centre properly before leaving your house.

Don't spend too much time in answering a question. If you are stuck somewhere, skip that question for a while and answer all those questions which are 100 per cent sure about. Come back and attend all the leftover questions in the end

Avoid going and discussing the same with your peers after the exam is over.

