CBSE Board Exam 2018: Scribe notification released, what it says

The CBSE Board Exams 2018 start today. Just before the commencement of the exam, the board issued an important notification for the students of Class 10, 12.

Scribe will be provided to all those who are unable to write the exam due to a sudden illness. The same shall be certified by a medical officer of a rank not lower than an assistant surgeon. In case a student is unable to write the exam because of a sudden accident, the same should also be certified by a medical officer of the rank not lower than the assistant surgeon.

What Scribe notification says:

Centre Superintendent of the exam centre shall provide scribe in above-mentioned cases.

The scribe provided should be a student of class lower than the one for which the candidate is taking the examination.

Service of the scribe shall be provided free of cost.

A suitable room shall be arranged for such candidate availing scribe and one special assistant superintendent shall be appointed to supervise the examination.

OneIndia News

