Class 10, 12 board exams to be held in June: Bengal education minister

CBSE to announce 2021 board exam dates at 6 pm on December 31

CBSE to conduct classes 10, 12 board exams from May 4 to June 10

Fake: CBSE has not issued this date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams

CBSE Class 10, 12 2021 date sheet to be announced on Feb 2

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021 released: Check details

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2021 was released on February 2 (today) by Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The exams is scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10. The fresh time table is now available on the official website.

The exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while those for class 12 will conclude on June 10.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck!"

The schools were allowed to conduct the practical exams on their own for Classes 10 and 12 from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the practical papers. The exams will be held in pen and paper mode and the students would be required to visit the designated exam centres for the exams.

Direct link to check CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021

Direct link to check CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021

How to check CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021:

Login to official website at www.cbse.nic

Click on the CBSE board exam date sheet link appearing under the "Lastest update" section.

Select the class.

The CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet pdf format will appear on the screen.

Download the date sheet and keep it for future reference.

CBSE class 10 and 12 Exams: Key things to know

1.Duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the Date-Sheet.

2.However, duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3.Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 AM-10.15 AM.

4.Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book.

5.Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s).

6.Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 AM.

7.From 10.15 AM-10.30 AM(15 minutes), candidates shall read the question paper.

8.Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers.

9.At 10.30 AM candidates will start writing the answers.

10.No enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to.11.

For updates, please visit www.cbse.nic