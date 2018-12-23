CBSE 2019: Exam dates for class 10, 12 out; check cbse.nic.in

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the dates for Class 19, Class 12 board exams, scheduled to be held in 2019.

According to its notification, the CBSE will conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 3 and Class 10 board exams from February 21 to March 29.

The exam will be held from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

The date sheet is available on the official website cbse.nic.in for students to check.

The passing criteria for Class 10 students has also been revised by the board. From 2019 onwards the students will need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to be declared pass in the subject.