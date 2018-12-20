  • search
    CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2019 for practical exams: Check here

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2019 for practical exams has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2019 for practical exams: Check here

    The 2019 CBSE Board examination, the practical examination would be conducted from January 16, 2019, to February 15, 2019, except in the Allahabad city where the practical exams begin from January 1, 2019, on account of Kumbh Mela celebrations, a notification addressed to the schools affiliated to the CBSE board read.

    "As examination in skill-based subjects and few other academic subjects which are being opted by a small number of students will commence from later half of February 2019, practical examination in all such subjects should be completed within the first half of February 2019."

    The CBSE board will release the date sheet for the theory papers soon. The exams for the same is expected to be conducted in March 2019. The date sheet is also available on
    cbse.nic.in.

    To check the official notification click here:

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 10:12 [IST]
