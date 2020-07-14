CBSE class 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 14: CBSE board will announce 10th results 2020 tomorrow i.e July 15 on its official website. The students can check for their results on the official websites of CBSE. The results, once declared, can be accessed on these official websites - results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The wait of 18 lakh students will be over as soon as CBSE declares the result on its official website.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, " HRD minister tweeted.

Earlier the Board had announced the Class 12th result 2020.

How to check CBSE class 10th results 2020 :

Log on to the official Board website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

For Class 10 results, click on the link which says "CBSE Class 10th Board Results".

Submit your roll number and others details as required.

The result will appear on the website

Download the result for future reference.

Apart from the Board's official website, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App and Microsoft SMS Organiser App.