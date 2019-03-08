CBSE 10th Maths Paper not leaked, FIR registered over ‘fake news’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10th Maths paper yesterday, 7th March, 2019. This was the first major paper for class 10 students under CBSE Board Exams 2019. Mathematics is usually one of the most difficult subjects for all students, however the CBSE Class 10 maths paper evoked mixed reactions from students and experts. Most of the students termed the paper easy. However, while some said that the papers were leak.

However, denying the paper leaks, CBSE has released yet another notificationregarding it.

CBSE had on March 6 filed an FIR with the Delhi Police regarding the fake news which is circling the social media of question paper leaks.

The board has released a notification, informing people that another FIR has been lodged with Delhi Police against perpetrators of fake news. The board has also asked the public at large not to fall prey to such news and maintain the sanctity of the examinations.

For the academic year, 2019-20 CBSE is going to introduce only two sets of Maths paper. Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard. The level of Mathematics Basic paper is quite easy as compared to the existing one. While the level of Mathematics Standard will be the same as that of the existing one.

Over 16.38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE's Class 10 Mathematics Board Exam 2019. It was the first major paper for class 10 students under ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2019.