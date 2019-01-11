  • search
    CBSE 10th Board Exams: Two levels of mathematics for students from 2020

    Bhubaneswar, Jan 11: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce two levels of Mathematics for All India Secondary School Examination from the Academic Session ending March, 2020 onwards.

    In a circular, the premier education board said that students experience stress before their most "difficult" subject's exam. The present level and curriculum of mathematics would continue to remain the same. All the students, the circular reads, would be instructed the same course and explained the concepts in the same manner. The difference lies in how the students would be assessed during the board examinations.

    Keeping this in view, the board has decided to introduce two levels of Mathematics examination for the academic session ending March 2020, it added.

    However, there shall not be two levels of assessment exam for class IX, officials said.

    Furthermore, CBSE has also provided that a student who opts for Mathematics Basic and clears it would have the opportunity to appear for the Mathematic Standard examination during the compartmental examinations - should he wish to pursue mathematics in higher classes.

    Friday, January 11, 2019, 13:23 [IST]
