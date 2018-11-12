CBI war: SC hearing today, CVC to submit report on Verma

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Central Vigilance Commission will submit its report on CBI director, Alok Verma in the Supreme Court today. The CVC was probing allegations of bribery against Verma on the directions of the Supreme Court which had in October sought for a report in two weeks time.

The hearing in the SC is important as Verma, who has a running feud with Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana, has been appearing before the three-member CVC headed by KV Chowdary and is understood to have given point-wise refusal to all the allegations levelled against him by his deputy.

Verma's plea, which had been heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on previous occasions, is now listed for hearing on November 12 before a two-judge bench comprising the CJI and Justice SK Kaul.

The decision that a smaller bench would hear the case has come after the CJI, in his recent informal interaction with journalists, said that on Mondays and Fridays, when the court hears miscellaneous cases, only two-judge benches would sit.

The report narrates the scrutiny of documents against Verma, which were submitted by the CBI's special director, Rakesh Asthana. Sources say that nothing very substantial has been found in the allegations made against the CBI director, who was last month sent on leave following a public spat with Asthana.

It may be recalled that Verma had deposed before the CVC on Thursday and Friday. He denied all allegations of wrong doing and even justified the FIR filed against Asthana, who was accused by one Satish Babu Sana, an accused in the Moin Qureshi case of paying bribe.

During the deposition, Verma made a point-by-point rebuttal of the allegations levelled against him by Asthana, who was also sent on leave following a public spat with the director.

During the course of the inquiry, the CVC sent a detailed questionnaire to Verma seeking his responses to the allegations. Verma in his reply denied the allegations and also explained why the FIR registered against CBI special director, Rakesh Asthana was not uploaded on the website.

He said that the CBI took time to upload the copy as the search operations were being conducted on the basis of the FIR and a report of the same was to be given to the court. He however said that the mandatory provision of sending a copy of the FIR to the court was done within 24 hours.

On being asked why Satish Babu Sana, the alleged bribe giver was not booked, Verma, while referring to the amended provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act said that it gives protection to someone who is forced to give bribe, but reports the matter within seven days.

He said that though Babu had started paying bribe in December last year as per his complaint, giving bribe became an offence only this July under the amended PC act. After the amendment, he had paid another bribe through Hawala, but the matter was reported within seven days, Verma contended. He said that this is the reason why he was not treated as an accused despite paying bribes since December 2017.