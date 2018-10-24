  • search

CBI war: Rakesh Asthana stripped of all responsibilities

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Special Director, Rakesh Asthana who has been booked by the CBI in an alleged bribery case has been stripped of all responsibilities in the agency.

    File photo of Rakesh Asthana
    File photo of Rakesh Asthana

    "The Special Director, Shri Rakesh Asthana is divested of all supervisory charges with immediate effect," said a CBI order issued on Tuesday.

    Also Read | CBI chief trying to falsely implicate me in bribery case to hide his misconduct: Asthana tells court

    Some of the high profile cases that Asthana was heading including the one against Vijay Mallya, the AgustaWestland chopper case, coal scam related cases, the cases against Robert Vadra, Dayanidhi Maran and former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Hooda land allocation case.

    The order comes a day after the CBI arrested a member of Asthana's SIT, Devender Kumar. A deputy SP in CBI, Kumar was remanded in police custody for seven days. The court had rejected his contention that his arrest is a violation of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act as there is no prior approval from the competent authority.

    The judge said that prior approval is not needed as the alleged conduct does not relate to any recommendation or decision taken by the accused/public servant in discharge of his official duties, being investigating officer of that case, because the case is still pending investigation.

    Also Read | The war in the CBI is not between individuals, but between two groups: K Ragothaman

    The CBI had accused Kumar of falsification of records, which was used in a complaint against Asthana against CBI Director, Alok Verma.

    Read more about:

    rakesh asthana cbi allegations bribery case alok verma

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue