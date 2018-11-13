CBI war: Probe against Verma done, but some questions flagged by CVC

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Central Vigilance Commission on Monday submitted its report against CBI director, Alok Verma in the Supreme Court. While most of the points raised in the complaint have been addressed, there are some that have been flagged and may require a further probe, a source informed OneIndia.

The CVC had looked into the allegations made by special CBI director, Rakesh Asthana. In his August 24 complaint to the Cabinet Secretary, he had said that Verma manipulated investigations and gave sensitive assignments in the CBI's anti corruption unit to officers with questionable integrity.

The CVC during its two week inquiry under the watch of retired Supreme Court judge, A K Patnaik adopted a fair procedure during the probe. There are some questions that have been flagged and need to looked into and this indicates that Verma has not yet been given a clean chit, the source said.

The report was submitted to the court in a sealed covered by the CVC. During the course of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the inquiry against Verma got over on November 11 itself. The CJI pulled up the CVC for not filing the report on November 11 itself. The SC registry was open on Sunday for the CVC report. There was no word from you and how long do the registrars wait, the CJI also remarked.

The CVC report according to sources narrates the scrutiny of documents against Verma, which were submitted by the CBI's special director, Rakesh Asthana. It may be recalled that Verma had deposed before the CVC on Thursday and Friday. He denied all allegations of wrong doing and even justified the FIR filed against Asthana, who was accused by one Satish Babu Sana, an accused in the Moin Qureshi case of paying bribe.

During the deposition, Verma made a point-by-point rebuttal of the allegations levelled against him by Asthana, who was also sent on leave following a public spat with the director.

During the course of the inquiry, the CVC sent a detailed questionnaire to Verma seeking his responses to the allegations. Verma in his reply denied the allegations and also explained why the FIR registered against CBI special director, Rakesh Asthana was not uploaded on the website.

He said that the CBI took time to upload the copy as the search operations were being conducted on the basis of the FIR and a report of the same was to be given to the court. He however said that the mandatory provision of sending a copy of the FIR to the court was done within 24 hours.

On being asked why Satish Babu Sana, the alleged bribe giver was not booked, Verma, while referring to the amended provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act said that it gives protection to someone who is forced to give bribe, but reports the matter within seven days.

He said that though Babu had started paying bribe in December last year as per his complaint, giving bribe became an offence only this July under the amended PC act. After the amendment, he had paid another bribe through Hawala, but the matter was reported within seven days, Verma contended. He said that this is the reason why he was not treated as an accused despite paying bribes since December 2017.