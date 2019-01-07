CBI vs CBI: SC verdict on Alok Verma's plea challenging his leave on Tuesday

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 7: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce the verdict on the plea filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma challenging the government's move to divest him of his powers and send him on forced leave.

    The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and KM Joseph had reserved orders on December 6.

    Alok Verma

    The decision to divest Verma of his powers was taken by prime minister Narendra Modi led government after the infighting between Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana became public.

    In an unprecedented shake-up in CBI's 55-year-history in October, both CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were stripped of their powers and sent on leave in dramatic overnight action by the government.

    Joint Director M Nageswar Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, was appointed to look after the "duties and functions" of the director with "immediate effect" as an "interim measure" following the order.

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 18:48 [IST]
