CBI vs CBI: No officer examined as yet says CVC

By
    New Delhi, Nov 1: The Central Vigilance Commissioner, K V Chowdary said that the the CVC is yet to examine any CBI officer. We are still in the process of examining files, with reference to the corruption allegations against CBI Director, Alok Verma.

    Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary
    If the allegations do not survive then we will not examine the officer, he also added. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, he said that no one has been questioned so far. We will take a decision on questioning officers only after we go through all the files, he added.

    It may be recalled that Verma and special director, Rakesh Asthana had made corruption allegations against each other. The Supreme Court had last week directed the CVC to submit its report against Verma in two weeks. The inquiry is being conducted under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

    The CVC also added that a separate report on the complaints against Asthana had been submitted and it was on this basis that the officer had been divested of his charge. The CVC also said that they would examine the officers depending on the facts that emerge during the course of inquiry.

    On why the government had to issue an order past midnight to send, Verma on leave, Chowdary said that any intelligent person would understand the timing of the order after seeing the sequence of events. I would not like to comment any more since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, he also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 6:10 [IST]
