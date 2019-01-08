CBI vs CBI LIVE: From court hall 1, action shifts to court hall 12

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 8: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in the CBI vs CBI case. The verdict would decide on whether the decision by the Government to send CBI director Alok Verma on leave was right or not.

The verdict will be delivered by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. The verdict is expected to be delivered anytime soon.

Stay tuned as we bring you the updates LIVE:

With the CJI on leave the verdict is now being pronounced at the court hall number 12 instead of court hall 1. The order would be pronounced by Justices Kaul and K M Joseph as the CJI is on leave. The verdict would be pronounced by Justice Kaul for the Bench. Today’s verdict is a very crucial one. It would not just decide Verma’s fate, but also set in motion the future procedure to be followed in case the government decides to send a CBI chief on exile. Here are the nine persons in contention to become next CBI chief: Rajesh Ranjan: Central Industrial Security Force chief Javeed Ahmad: Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science Vivek Johri: Research and Analysis, Special Secretary O P Galhotra, Rajasthan Police chief Arun Kumar, Railway Protection Force chief Rina Mitra: Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry. Rajnikant Mishra: Border Security Force chief Y V Modi: National Investigation chief S S Deswal, Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief If the SC were to decide that the decision to send Verma on leave was right, then there is a likelihood of the CVC probing allegations against him. If Verma’s exile is upheld, then Nageshwar Rao is likely to continue as interim director till January 31 2019. The verdict will be out by 10.30 am. The question that the Supreme Court would answer is whether the government was right in sending Verma on leave without consulting with the committee that comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. Verma is set to retire on January 31 2019. Even if he gets a favourable order, he will stay in office for another 23 days. The Centre had taken a decision against Verma and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana after their feud had become public as they had made allegations of corruption against each other. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on December 6 reserved the judgement after hearing arguments on behalf of Verma, the Centre, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and others. The court had also heard the plea moved by NGO Common Cause which had sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the allegations of corruption against various CBI officials, including Special Director Rakesh Asthana.