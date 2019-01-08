CBI vs CBI LIVE: Will Verma return from exile, SC verdict at 10.30 am

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 8: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in the CBI vs CBI case. The verdict would decide on whether the decision by the Government to send CBI director Alok Verma on leave was right or not.

The verdict will be delivered by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. The verdict is expected to be delivered anytime soon.

Also Read | Next CBI chief: Govt zeroes in on nine names

Stay tuned as we bring you the updates LIVE:

The verdict will be out by 10.30 am. The question that the Supreme Court would answer is whether the government was right in sending Verma on leave without consulting with the committee that comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. Verma is set to retire on January 31 2019. Even if he gets a favourable order, he will stay in office for another 23 days. The Centre had taken a decision against Verma and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana after their feud had become public as they had made allegations of corruption against each other. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on December 6 reserved the judgement after hearing arguments on behalf of Verma, the Centre, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and others. The court had also heard the plea moved by NGO Common Cause which had sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the allegations of corruption against various CBI officials, including Special Director Rakesh Asthana.