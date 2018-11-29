CBI vs CBI: Verma unsettled without approval of panel, Nariman tells SC

New Delhi, Nov 29: Hearing in the CBI vs CBI case has begun in the Supreme Court. Proceedings began with Alok Verma distancing himself from the petition filed by M K Sinha who had challenged his transfer and also made allegations against several officers including the National Security Advisor.

Appearing for exiled CBI chief, Alok Verma, senior counsel, Fali S Nariman said that it may not have been appropriate for the plea ( Sinha) to be published in the media, even before the court took a look at it.

This was however opposed by senior advocate, Rajeev Dhawan, who is representing A K Bassi, another CBI officer who had challenged his transfer to Port Blair.

Nariman argued about the independence of the CBI and also about the fixed two year tenure of CBI chiefs.

Nariman said that the media cannot be barred from reporting a case, but a 2012 verdict by Justice S H Kapadia says that the publication can be postponed. He suggested to the court that a rule can be formed to postpone media reporting in some cases where scandalous allegations are made. Dhawan however said that he has some serious reservations about Nariman's advise. Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi however said that the court does not intend to pass any orders.

Coming back to the arguments, Nariman said that the amended Delhi Special Police. Establishment Act requires the government to take prior approval of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, CJI and Leader of Opposition before a CBI director is unsettled during his two year statutory term.

How was Verma sent on leave without the prior approval of the panel, Nariman argued.

On November 20, the court had expressed deep anguish over the purported leak of Verma's response to the CVC's findings against him as also the publication of allegations levelled by the agency's DIG Manish Kumar Sinha in his separate plea.

The court had made it clear that it would not hear any party and would confine itself to the issues red flagged by it.

Sinha in his plea filed on November 19, dragged the names of NSA Ajit Doval, Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC K V Chowdhury over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with his boss.

The court had earlier issued notices to the Centre, CBI, CVC, Asthana, Verma and Rao asking them to respond to it by November 12.

The CVC had on November 12 filed in the court its preliminary enquiry report.