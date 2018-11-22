CBI vs CBI: Alok Verma’s junior counsel withdraws from case

New Delhi, Nov 22: Two days after the drama in the Supreme Court in the CBI vs CBI case, Alok Verma's junior counsel withdrew from the case.

Advocate, Gopal Shankaranarayanan had found himself in a spot of bother after senior counsel appearing for Verma said that Shankaranarayanan had not been authorised to seek more time to file a repose to the report by the Central Vigilance Commission.

On Tuesday there was plenty of drama in the Supreme Court, which questioned the leaks that are taking place in this case. Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi even observed that none deserved a hearing.

After Nariman made the claim, Shankaranarayanan clarified to the Bench that he was authorised to seek time by Verma's advocate on record, Pooja Dhar. The Bench however said it did not want to get into this and would focus on the purported leak instead.