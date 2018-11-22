  • search

CBI vs CBI: Alok Verma’s junior counsel withdraws from case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 22: Two days after the drama in the Supreme Court in the CBI vs CBI case, Alok Verma's junior counsel withdrew from the case.

    File photo of Alok Verma
    File photo of Alok Verma

    Also Read | Nobody under the cloud, this court is not a platform to say anything, SC in CBI case

    Advocate, Gopal Shankaranarayanan had found himself in a spot of bother after senior counsel appearing for Verma said that Shankaranarayanan had not been authorised to seek more time to file a repose to the report by the Central Vigilance Commission.

    On Tuesday there was plenty of drama in the Supreme Court, which questioned the leaks that are taking place in this case. Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi even observed that none deserved a hearing.

    Also Read | None of you deserve a hearing, SC says while adjourning CBI vs CBI case

    After Nariman made the claim, Shankaranarayanan clarified to the Bench that he was authorised to seek time by Verma's advocate on record, Pooja Dhar. The Bench however said it did not want to get into this and would focus on the purported leak instead.

    Read more about:

    alok verma supreme court withdraw central vigilance commission chief justice of india cbi

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 6:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue