    CBI vs Bengal: Tejashwi Yadav, Kanimozhi join Mamata on dharna

    Kolkata, Feb 04: Expressing solidarity, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi met Mamata Banerjee at the stage where she has been sitting on 'Save the Constitution' dharna since 9 pm last night.

    Tejashwi

    TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said that 22 parties have extended their support to the protest against the Centre.

    "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, RJD's Tejaswi Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi have expressed their desire to join the protest and are going to Kolkata. Others like Samajwadi Party's leader Kiranmay Nanda have already visited the protest site," said Derek.

    The chief minister has been sitting on a dharna since 8.30pm from February 3 against the CBI's attempts to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with multi-crore chit fund scams.

    "It is not a TMC dharna. There is not even a single TMC flag at the protest site. The CM has received overwhelming support from opposition leaders. Between 8 pm and 11 pm, the CM received calls from so many of them.

    "Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejaswi Yadav, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, DMK chief MK Stalin and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal have all supported the protest and spoken to the CM," he told reporters on Parliament premises.

    On the controversy over the presence of the Kolkata police commissioner at the protest site, Derek said Kumar was present to show solidarity with other officers, as the dharna aimed at strengthening the administration.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
