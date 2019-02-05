CBI vs Bengal: Witness or accused, SC to take call on Kolkata’s top cop today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: All eyes would be on the Supreme Court which will hear the CBI Vs Bengal case today. On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought for an urgent hearing after its officers were detained by the West Bengal police, while attempting to probe into chit fund scams.

The matter was mentioned before a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India. The CBI also sought a direction to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar to join the investigations.

The CBI through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that an unprecedented situation has been created where the uniformed police officer sits in dharna with political leaders when sought to be questioned in the chit fund scam cases. He said that it is an extraordinary situation.

He further said that an unprecedented situation was created when the Bengal police laid siege of The CBI joint director's home and held him and his family hostage. It required the interim CBI director to make many calls before the situation was brought under control, he also submitted.

Further the CBI also sought a direction to the Kolkata Police Commissioner not to tamper with the evidence.

Appearing for the Bengal government, senior advocate, A M Singvi said that it is a witch hunt by the CBI as the Kolkata Police commissioner is not an accused, but a witness in the case.

The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases. As the CBI team landed at his residence, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar.

Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions. Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station.