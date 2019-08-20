CBI team visits Chidambaram’s residence after HC rejects anticipatory bail plea

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: A six member CBI team has arrived at the residence of former finance minister P Chidambaram after the Delhi High Cou

The CBI team left the residence after a brief visit.

Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to grant an early hearing to former finance minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram, who had challenged the rejection of his anticipatory bail.

The Delhi High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by him in connection with the INX Media case. Chidambaram's legal team spearheaded by Kapil Sibal had sought for an early hearing, but the same was turned down by the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. The CJI said that the matter be mentioned tomorrow before the senior most judge.

Chidambaram faces imminent arrest after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected. He moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the operation of the order for three days.

Denying protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi HC had said that his status as Member of Parliament and member of legal profession doesn't affect the case.

The Delhi HC's order said that prima facie, the "petitioner appears to be the kingpin of the entire scam" and has not cooperated with the investigation.

The Delhi HC also added, "magnitude and enormity of material produced disentitle him from any pre-arrest bail."