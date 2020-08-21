CBI team probing Sushant Singh’s death exempted from quarantine

YouTube
    Mumbai, Aug 21: A CBI team which reached Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has been exempted from home quarantine.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari earlier this month after his arrival to oversee probe in the actor's death case.

    A senior BMC official, who did not wish to be named, said the central investigation agency applied for exemption from the home quarantine rule.

    "They are on official duty and sought an exemption from quarantine norms. They have been given exemption from the home quarantine rule," said the official.

    The is likely to stay inthe city for around 10 days, another official said.

    As per Maharashtra Government norms, government officials on important duties and doctors on COVID-19 duty are exempted from the home quarantine rule for a period of seven days, but have to apply to BMC for exemption from the home quarantine rule, if they plan to stay in the city for over a week.

    Story first published: Friday, August 21, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
