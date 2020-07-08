  • search
    CBI takes over Tuticorin custodial death case probe, 5 more cops under interrogation

    New Delhi, July 08: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe in the Tuticorin custodial death case and has registered two FIRs, officials said on Wednesday.

    Five policemen were being questioned in connection with the case of deaths of a father and son duo in this district, the Crime Branch-CID, which is presently handling the sensational case said on Wednesday.

    Days after the arrest and remand of five police personnel, five more police men were now being "enquired," over the alleged police torture following which Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks died, an official told PTI.

    While Bennicks died on June 22, his father passed away the next day at a government hospital in Kovilpatti town in Tuticorin district. The duo were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders by keeping open their mobile phone outlet beyond the permitted business hours.

      Government panel to handle investigations against 3 Gandhi family trusts | Oneindia News

      The case is presently being handled by the CB-CID pending take over by the CBI and the five arrested policemen including aninspector were lodged in Madurai Central Prison. Tamil Nadu government had said on Tuesday that the Centre has issued a notification on CBI's take over of the case.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 13:36 [IST]
