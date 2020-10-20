CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 20: The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on a complaint of an advertising company promoter, was handed over to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh Government, they said.

Taking prompt action, the CBI has registered an FIR against unidentified persons, they said. The primary allegations relate to manipulation of TRPs on a payment, they said. The CBI officials refused to give any further details.

TRP or Television Rating Points of a channel or programme are used to measure popularity by advertising agencies which affect pricing.

The points are calculated in India by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) using a device installed in over 45,000 households across the country called "Bar-O-Meter".

The device collects data about a programme or channel watched by members of these household on the basis of which weekly ratings are issued hy BARC. Recently, Mumbai police had registered a case of TRP manipulation following which the ratings were reportedly suspended by BARC.