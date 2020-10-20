YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 20: The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday.

    CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

    The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on a complaint of an advertising company promoter, was handed over to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh Government, they said.

    Mumbai Police make 6th arrest in fake TRP case

    Taking prompt action, the CBI has registered an FIR against unidentified persons, they said. The primary allegations relate to manipulation of TRPs on a payment, they said. The CBI officials refused to give any further details.

    TRP or Television Rating Points of a channel or programme are used to measure popularity by advertising agencies which affect pricing.

    The points are calculated in India by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) using a device installed in over 45,000 households across the country called "Bar-O-Meter".

    BARC pauses news channel ratings to review system amidst TRP scam probe

    The device collects data about a programme or channel watched by members of these household on the basis of which weekly ratings are issued hy BARC. Recently, Mumbai police had registered a case of TRP manipulation following which the ratings were reportedly suspended by BARC.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X