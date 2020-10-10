YouTube
    CBI takes over probe into Hathras gang-rape case

    New Delhi, Oct 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the investigation of the Hathras case, where a 19-year-old Dalit girl's alleged gang-rape on September 14.

    The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case. A letter was also sent in this regard to the central government.

    The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries and paralysis. She died on September 29.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 21:18 [IST]
